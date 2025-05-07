Chelsea vs Djurgarden: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.
Chelsea are looking to complete the job they started in Sweden after a first leg victory against Djurgarden last Thursday heading into the reverse leg in west London.
Enzo Maresca's side claimed a 4-1 victory to put themselves in a commanding position to progress into the final in Wroclaw, Poland later this month, where Chelsea would face either Real Betis or Fiorentina.
"The first 70 minutes was good but then in the last 20 minutes we dropped a little bit," reflected Maresca post-match in Sweden. "But we cannot drop, we cannot relax because otherwise it is complicated. We have done a good job but now we need to finish the job at home."
He added: "So that was a good experience and for sure in the next leg at home we need to finish the job and hopefully we can reach the final.
"Absolutely it’s not over. We have the experience from Legia Warsaw. It was a good experience because we can learn from that. We need to finish the job at home."
Chelsea will hope they comfortably progress into the final without any scares on Thursday in front of their home crowd. Changes will be made as they continue to push for Champions League qualification via the Premier League, but Maresca's eyes are firmly on winning silverware in his first season at the club.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that João Pinheiro (POR) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Djurgarden.
Assistants
João Pinheiro will be supported by Bruno Jesus (POR) and Luciano Maia (POR) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Luis Godinho (POR) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Jani Honkavaara.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Tiago Martins (POR), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being André Narciso (POR).