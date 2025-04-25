Chelsea vs Everton: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League looking to continue their quest for Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca's Blues completed a stoppage time comeback to beat Fulham last Sunday in the west London derby to ensure they remain just two points behind Newcastle United, who occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot.
Along with Chelsea being favourites, history suggests the hosts will claim all three points, with Everton boss David Moyes winless on all 19 Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea can't afford any slip ups in their final five games and Maresca's full focus is on Saturday's fixture after the 45-year-old dismissed any talk of the campaign being a failure if they fail to return to Europe's elite club competition next season.
"I've already answered this one a few times," Maresca told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "Compared to the last two years, it is not a failure. How many times in the last two years have Chelsea been in the ? How many? Zero. How many times this season? Almost all season. Is it an improvement or not? It's already an improvement because we have spent all season there.
"Now, we are going to try our best to finish there, no doubt. We want to finish there, no doubt. We are happy to finish there? Yes. Is it enough? No, because we want to compete for titles. But compared to last two years, I think it's quite clear that there's an improvement. If you want to see it, you see it. If you don't want to see it, you don't see it. It depends in which way... I see that."
Romeo Lavia will be available for the hosts after returning to the bench as an unused substitute against Fulham. Malo Gusto picked up a knock against the Cottagers and will miss Saturday's clash, however Maresca hopes he will return next week. Forward Marc Guiu remains a few weeks away from a potential return.
Everton will be without ever-present James Tarkowski, who sees his run of 111 successive Premier League appearances come to an end, after suffering a hamstring injury against Manchester City.
Chelsea will not have Maresca on the touchline as he will serve his one-match touchline ban following his third booking of the season against Fulham.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Everton in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Everton
Date: Saturday 26th April 2025
Kick-off time: 12:30 UK / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Everton
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Chelsea 2-0 Everton