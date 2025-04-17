Chelsea 1-2 Legia Warsaw (4-2 agg): Blues progress into semi-finals despite perfect Conference League record ending
Chelsea booked their place in the Conference League semi-finals after a 4-2 aggregate win over Legia Warsaw.
Enzo Maresca's side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in the 2nd leg, which was received by boos at the full-time whistle by the Chelsea crowd.
Fortunately for Chelsea, their 3-0 win in the 1st leg helped them get over the line, which sees them set up a tie against Swedish side Djurgårdens IF.
A strong side named by head coach Enzo Maresca saw Cole Palmer handed a role from the beginning in the capital. He had the chance to end his 14-game drought without a goal in the opening two minutes after going one-on-one thanks to Christopher Nkunku closing Legia's back-line down. But, coinciding with his current form, Palmer was unable to take advantage, firing wide of the goal.
Chelsea were punished eight minutes later as Filip Jorgensen brought down Tomáš Pekhart, who made no mistake and slotted home from the penalty spot to reduce the aggregate lead by one to a two-goal gap.
The hosts were let off by Legia who should've doubled their lead on the night. Ryōya Morishita raced towards Jorgensen's goal, but he was only able to drag his shot wide.
Marc Cucurella continued his goalscoring form for Chelsea as he equalised in the 33rd minute. Jadon Sancho bagged another assist in the Conference League after finding Cucurella to level the score and restore their three-goal lead on aggregate.
The Spaniard thought he had his second of the evening after tapping in from close range, but the flag was raised for an offside in the build up to the relief of Legia.
Maresca brought Tyrique George, who netted his first senior goal in the 1st leg, on at half-time, however it was the visitors who struck first in the second half. A corner fell to Steve Kapuadi, who couldn't believe his luck as he found the net to restore the visitors the lead on the night.
Further changes were made just before the hour mark. Palmer and Cucurella were replaced by Gusto and Madueke. It was an almost instant similar story to the 1st leg as minutes later both Madueke and George saw their efforts kept out.
It remained 2-1 on the night to Legia but Chelsea held on for an aggregate 4-2 win to book their spot in the semi-finals. They will face Swedish side Djurgårdens IF after they knocked out Rapid Vienna.
A defeat to forget for Chelsea, their 100 per cent record in the Conference League came to an end, but they are in the semi-finals most importantly. A reaction is now required.
Reece James reaction
The Chelsea captain told TNT Sports: "We feel disappointment. It was a game we should have won and something we felt we should do tonight, but we qualified and have advanced in the competition to the semi-final, but it was a poor performance from the team today."
He added: "It's hard to put it down to one thing. We had a 3-0 lead from last week, maybe that played a part in taking our foot off the gas. But we have no excuses. The game was always going to be different. It was a second leg away from home for them, they had nothing to lose and they showed that tonight. They made it tough for us and we didn't step up."