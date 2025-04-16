Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw: Conference League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Legia Warsaw looking to book their place in the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday night.
Enzo Maresca's Blues host the Polish side at Stamford Bridge after beating Legia 3-0 in the 1st leg last Thursday in Warsaw.
A first senior goal for Tyrique George and two from Noni Madueke have put Chelsea on the brink of setting up a last four tie against the winners of the tie between Djurgårdens and Rapid Vienna.
Chelsea have a 100 per cent record in the Conference League this season since qualifying for the League Phase, and will hope to complete the job after building a comfortable 1st leg advantage.
After drawing to Ipswich Town in the Premier League last Sunday, Chelsea are needing a big end to the season if they want to qualify for next season's Champions League. They face Fulham this week after facing Legia, but Maresca is only focused on ensuring no shock comeback happens before switching his attention to the London derby.
"We try to prioritise always the next match," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday. "The next match is tomorrow, you know, tomorrow night that for us is an important game because it can give us the opportunity to reach a semi-final in a European competition. So that is the first one and then hopefully we can reach the semi-final and focus on Sunday's game."
Chelsea were handed a boost with Romeo Lavia returning to team training. However, he is not available for Thursday's tie due to not being included in the Conference League squad.
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League tie between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw
Date: Thursday 17th April 2025
Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge, England
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Chelsea 2-0 Legia Warsaw / 5-0 agg