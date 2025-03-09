Chelsea 1-0 Leicester: Blues return to top four as Cucurella seals victory despite rare Palmer penalty miss
Chelsea clinched a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League to climb into the top four and boost their Champions League qualification hopes.
Marc Cucurella's low drive from distance in the 60th minute was enough to claim all three points to inflict further misery and another defeat on the Foxes, who are getting closer and closer to a return to the Championship.
Cole Palmer has been unable to catch a break in recent weeks after a dip in form and his frustrations continued on Sunday in the capital after having a first-half penalty saved.
Chelsea were able to turn to Cucurella to ensure they weren't held by the struggling visitors as they claimed a third win in a row in all competitions.
Chelsea wanted a penalty in the opening two minutes after Cole Palmer went down following a challenge in the box. However, the hosts were left frustrated as referee Tim Robinson waved play on.
Robert Sanchez, who returned in goal for Chelsea in the Premier League, was called into action early on by Bilal El Khannouss, but the Spaniard comfortably collected the strike from the edge of the area.
Cole Palmer had the chance to put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot after Jadon Sancho was brought down by Victor Kristiansen, however his spot kick was well kept out by Mads Hermansen, who got down low to his left to keep the scores level.
Under-pressure Sanchez was nearly punished for missing James Justin's cross midway through the first half. Levi Colwill was alert to clear the ball to ensure Jamie Vardy wasn't given the opportunity to score from close range after Tosin Adarabioyo's header bounced off their own crossbar.
After a frustrating opening 45, Chelsea improved in the second half. Both sides had their chances, with Vardy and Pedro Neto having early efforts.
Neto wanted a penalty after his tidy footwork with the ball saw him brought down in the box, however Robinson, once again, denied the Blues of another spot kick as they looked to break the deadlock in the capital.
On the hour mark, Chelsea finally broke the deadlock through Marc Cucurella. The 26-year-old drove towards goal after receiving the ball from Enzo Fernandez and drilled it past Hermansen from outside the area to put the hosts ahead.
With 17 minutes left to play, Maresca made his first two changes of the afternoon. An exhausted Wesley Fofana, who returned to the starting side following injury, was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah, while Palmer, who missed a penalty to add to his frustrations in recent weeks, was brought off for Tyrique George.
Chelsea were able to hold on for a vital three points. Maresca's side have now gone two points clear of Manchester City in fourth place to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.
It continues the positive run of form in the last week or so - winning three in a row - ahead of a tricky schedule in the coming weeks and months at the business end of the season.
Next time out in the league is a trip across the capital to face Arsenal. It's about to get much tougher and Maresca's Blues need to be ready for the challenge to ensure they don't suffer a similar fate to last season and get blown away.