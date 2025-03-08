Chelsea vs Leicester: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea are looking to claim a third consecutive win in all competitions when they host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Head coach Enzo Maresca faces the Foxes, his former club, for the first time since departing last summer for a switch to the capital.
Chelsea have ended a recent poor run of form with two wins in as many games, beating Southampton and Copenhagen in the Premier League and Conference League respectively.
Following Manchester City's defeat to Nottingham Forest, whilst both Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa claimed victory this weekend, Chelsea have the chance to return to the top four with a victory over Leicester, who are in 19th place and look destined to return to the Championship next season.
"Leicester is a fantastic club run by fantastic people," Maresca said ahead of Sunday's clash. "I have said many times, I'm 30 years in football and it was probably the best people in football that I'd met."
Romeo Lavia could return to the matchday squad following injury, with Maresca hinting a place on the bench may be on the cards. Maresca said: "Romeo could be fit, but not playing from the start."
Moises Caicedo is now one yellow card away from a two-match ban. Despite crucial matches against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur awaiting, Maresca will not rest the Ecuador international. He added: "We need to win games, so we cannot plan giving Moi a rest thinking that he can play Arsenal. We need to win against Leicester and then we need to focus on how we can beat Arsenal. It's just game by game and we need our best players on the pitch."
Ahead of Sunday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Leicester City in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Leicester City
Date: Sunday 9th March 2025
Kick-off time: 14:00 UK / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City
United Kingdom: It will not be available to watch live on TV.
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
Prediction
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City