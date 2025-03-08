Chelsea vs Leicester: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea have the chance to return to the top four with a victory over the Foxes, who are 19th and have lost their previous four matches in the Premier League.
Sunday's fixture also sees Maresca face his former side again after leaving the Foxes last summer for Stamford Bridge. Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium back in November, courtesy of goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea will be without Jackson, who is likely to return at the start of April once he recovers from injury, with Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku both pushing for starting roles alongside Cole Palmer in the attacking positions.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who arrived from Leicester last summer, has been limited to just eight league appearances this term, found it difficult to adapt to life at Chelsea, Maresca revealed, after being a regular starter for Leicester.
"At the beginning he struggled a little to accept that he was not playing many games," Maresca told reporters ahead of Sunday's match. "Now, probably after a while, he has realised that he has to be calm, he has to understand. At this moment he's much better. He played an important game tonight (vs Copenhagen) from the start. That shows that I really trust Kiernan.
"Kiernan knows that Cole (Palmer) played there, Enzo (Fernandez) played there, Christo (Nkunku) played there. So we have many, many players in terms of quality in playing in that position."
As Sunday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Tim Robinson will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Leicester City
Assistants
Tim Robinson will be supported by Stuart Burt and Steve Meredith on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Darren England, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Hopton.