Chelsea vs Morecambe: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea begin their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign against Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate his Chelsea side as attention switches to the cup from Premier League, with the Blues aiming to end a run of four matches without victory in all competitions.
After being knocked out in the Carabao Cup fourth round by Newcastle United, the FA Cup serves as a fresh opportunity for Chelsea to claim silverware, with Maresca's Blues favourites to win the Conference League.
Several youngsters are likely to be involved against Morecambe. Josh Acheampong will be keen to continue in the side after making his first league start against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Romeo Lavia could be involved after overcoming a hamstring problem. Maresca confirmed the Belgian midfielder was likely to be ready for the cup tie.
Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Morecambe
Date: Saturday 11th January 2025
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: FA Cup third round
How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe
United Kingdom: It is not available to watch live.
United States: ESPN+, ESPN App
Prediction
Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe