Chelsea vs Morecambe: Who is the referee and officials for the FA Cup tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Chelsea begin their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign with a home tie against League Two side Morecambe, who are currently in 23rd position.
Enzo Maresca's side are heavy favourites and despite an expected rotated side, which will likely feature several youngsters from the academy, Chelsea will keen to avoid a huge cup upset.
Chelsea are winless in their last four matches. Maresca's Blues have lost two of their last four - suffering defeat to Fulham and Ipswich Town - and Saturday's tie will offer a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.
With Chelsea having a full week to prepare for the fixture, Maresca breathed a sigh of relief, admitting: "After September, this is the first week that we have an entire week now. So we have a chance to work this week, prepare the FA Cup game and then the Premier League."
Here are the confirmed officials for the FA Cup third round clash between Chelsea and Morecambe in the capital.
Referee
The FA have confirmed that Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Morecambe.
Assistants
Andrew Kitchen will be supported by Daniel Robathan and Shaun Hudson on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Oliver Mackey has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Derek Adams.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used from the Fifth Round onwards