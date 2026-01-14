Chelsea suffered a 3-2 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Arsenal, but remain in the tie thanks to a super-sub performance by Alejandro Garnacho.

It was the worst possible start for Chelsea, who conceded their first goal from an Arsenal set-piece just seven minutes into the game.

The Blues were not completely helpless in the first half, either, creating a few chances of their own, primarily through Estevao, but the visitors held a one-goal lead at half-time.

It got worse. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made another poor goalkeeping attempt four minutes after the break, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to double the visitors' lead.

Chelsea desperately needed to make something happen, and it was Garnacho who pulled one back for them just four minutes after replacing Marc Guiu.

While pushing for an equaliser, Arsenal caught Chelsea off guard and, once again, widened the gap through Martin Zubimendi's composed finishing from close range.

Garnacho came to the rescue for the hosts again in the 83rd minute, as Chelsea paid Arsenal back with their own set-piece goal.

Both sides had a few chances late in the game, but the scoreline stayed at 3-2.

Losing to London rivals is always disappointing, but there were clearly a lot of positives for Liam Rosenior's side in this game.

Several key players, such as Reece James, Cole Palmer, and suspended Moises Caicedo, were absent, but Chelsea still competed really well against the Premier League leaders.

Estevao, in particular, caused a lot of problems for Arsenal's defence despite the lack of final output in this match.

Here are Chelsea players' ratings vs Arsenal, as per to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.0

Josh Acheampong: 6.4

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.3

Wesley Fofana: 6.0

Marc Cucurella: 6.0

Andrey Santos: 6.5

Enzo Fernandez: 7.4

Estevao: 6.3

Joao Pedro: 6.7

Pedro Neto: 6.4

Marc Guiu: 6.3

Substitutes

Benoit Badiashile: 6.1

Alejandro Garnacho: 9.2

Jorrel Hato: 7.3

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6.7

Shumaira Mheuka: 6.4