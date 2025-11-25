Chelsea player ratings vs Barcelona: Cucurella claims MOTM as Estevao stars in Champions League

Chelsea secured a convincing 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday, as Estevao proved himself once again on the big stage.

It was end-to-end football for the majority of the game, with Chelsea having three goals ruled out for a handball and two offsides.

There is no doubt that the hosts were the better team, however. Enzo Maresca's side created more chances and dominated the possession of the ball.

Chelsea got the lead after Jules Kounde's accidental touch put the ball in his own net in the 27th minute.

Ronald Araujo's second yellow card just before the break did not help Barcelona, either.

Taking advantage of the extra man, Chelsea had more freedom to attack, and Estevao delivered.

The Brazil international glided past Barcelona defenders before thumping the ball past Joan Garcia, 10 minutes after the break.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Liam Delap tripled the lead from close range, after VAR confirmed that Enzo Fernandez was indeed offside before providing the assist.

While there were plenty of brilliant performances in this game, Marc Cucurella deserves the spotlight.

The Spain international virtually shut down his compatriot Lamine Yamal and gave Chelsea a lot of energy on the pitch.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Barcelona, as per Sofascore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 7.1

Malo Gusto: 6.8

Wesley Fofana: 6.5

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.7

Marc Cucurella: 8.2

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Reece James: 7.5

Moises Caicedo: 7.1

Estevao: 7.9

Enzo Fernandez: 7.0

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.7

Pedro Neto: 6.3

Substitutes

Andrey Santos: 6.6

Liam Delap: 7.5

Jamie Gittens: 6.4

Josh Acheampong: 6.6

Tyrique George: 6.4