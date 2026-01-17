Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Sanchez back to form, Garnacho disappoints

Chelsea secured Liam Rosenior's first Premier League win at the club with 2-0 home victory over Brentford on Saturday.

It was far from smooth sailing for Chelsea, but they got the job done.

Despite a rough start to the game, the Blues already took the lead in the 26th minute through Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international had to wait for VAR to overturn the earlier offside call, but Brentford's Michael Kayode clearly kept him onside in the build-up to the opening goal.

It was Chelsea's only big chance in the first half, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had to make four saves to keep the lead until the break.

Chelsea were the first to make changes in the second half, with Rosenior introducing Andrey Santos, Wesley Fofana, and Liam Delap.

Delap's substitution, in particular, proved decisive, as the striker won a penalty just a minute after coming on.

Cole Palmer converted the spot-kick as expected, and with a two-goal cushion, Chelsea had all but secured the three points at that point.

With this win, Chelsea have leapfrogged Brentford in the table and are currently sitting sixth with 33 points.

The Blues may still drop down to seventh, depending on the result in the match between Wolves and Newcastle United.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 8.6

Reece James: 6.9

Trevoh Chalobah: 7.1

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7.3

Marc Cucurella: 7.0

Moises Caicedo: 7.3

Enzo Fernandez: 7.5

Pedro Neto: 7.3

Cole Palmer: 7.3

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.3

Joao Pedro: 7.5

Substitutes;

Andrey Santos: 6.7

Wesley Fofana: 7.0

Liam Delap: 6.9

Josh Acheampong: 6.7

Jorrel Hato: 6.6