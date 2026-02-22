Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Blues pay for disciplinary issues once again

Chelsea dropped more points at home as Burnley exploited Wesley Fofana's dismissal in the 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday.

It was such a promising start for Chelsea, who already took the lead just four minutes into the game.

Moises Caicedo found Pedro Neto on the left wing with a through pass, before the Portugal international sent a cross that was finished by Joao Pedro.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was Joao Pedro's 11th goal in the Premier League, and his seventh overall across all competitions under Liam Rosenior.

Unfortunately, it was a rather dull game after the opener.

Aside from the goal, Chelsea only managed to force Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to make one save in the first half.

Chelsea continued to search for a second goal in the second half, but instead of putting the game to bed, disaster struck. Wesley Fofana was shown a second yellow card, and Chelsea went down to 10 men.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was Chelsea's eighth red card this season overall, ninth if including former head coach Enzo Maresca's, and their sixth in the Premier League.

Rosenior reacted swiftly, substituting Tosin Adarabioyo on at the expense of Cole Palmer, but the momentum had already turned to the visitors' favour.

Burnley exposed Chelsea's poor defensive set-piece record, and equalised as Zian Flemming finished off James Ward-Prowse's corner kick in stoppage time.

Both Chelsea and Burnley had one chance apiece in the final minutes, but eventually had to share the points.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 7.2

Reece James: 7.1

Wesley Fofana: 6.8

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.9

Malo Gusto: 6.8

Moises Caicedo: 7.3

Andrey Santos: 7.3

Cole Palmer: 7.5

Enzo Fernandez: 6.1

Pedro Neto: 8.3

Joao Pedro: 7.4

Substitutes

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6.5

Jorrel Hato: 6.4

Liam Delap: 6.5

Mamadou Sarr: 6.2

Josh Acheampong: 6.3