Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Midfield duo shine, late sub impactful

Chelsea secured the important 2-0 away win over Burnley in the Premier League to move into second place.

It was an expected win at Turf Moor for the visitors, but Enzo Maresca must be ecstatic regardless, since his team accomplished it while giving a few key players some rest.

Pedro Neto opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half, heading in Jamie Gittens' beautiful cross from close range.

Chelsea continued to attack while dominating the possession of the ball, but to no avail, until Marc Guiu came on late in the second half and made an impact.

The Spaniard made a diagonal run into the box before finding Enzo Fernandez with a low cross. The midfielder did not waste the chance to put the game to bed.

Andrey Santos delivered one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, and it allowed Maresca to keep Moises Caicedo on the bench.

The Brazil international was named the player of the match after breaking up so many plays and recovering the ball for the visitors.

Similarly, Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho were not involved, with both Gittens and Pedro Neto providing enough firepower for Chelsea on the flanks.

Thanks to this win, Chelsea have climbed up to second place and guaranteed keeping their spot in the top three ahead of next week's derby against Arsenal.

These are the player ratings in this game according to SofaScore:

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 7.2/10

Reece James: 6.7/10

Tosin Adarabioyo: 8.4/10

Trevoh Chalobah: 7.0/10

Marc Cucurella: 6.5/10

Enzo Fernandez: 7.7/10

Andrey Santos: 7.3/10

Pedro Neto: 7.3/10

Joao Pedro: 6.5/10

Jamie Gittens: 7.0/10

Liam Delap: 6.2/10

Bench

Benoit Badiashile: 6.8/10

Malo Gusto: 6.9/10

Marc Guiu: 6.9/10