Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Defender gets lowest mark in overall disastrous display

Chelsea suffered a fourth consecutive defeat with a 3-0 Premier League loss to Everton on Saturday, putting the club's top-five hopes at risk.

The Blues' concerning defensive form under Liam Rosenior continues, with 12 goals conceded in the last four games.

Chelsea have kept just three clean sheets in the 19 games they have played since Rosenior took over.

At first, Chelsea's goalscoring prowess often made up for the poor defence. This has not been the case in the last several games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Even Joao Pedro, who had been the team's most reliable scorer, has hit a slump, having failed to score in the last four games.

The desperation to outscore opponents also often shows during games, which is something Everton took advantage of with their counter-attacking threats.

Beto scored Everton's two goals by making runs in behind Chelsea's defence. Similarly, Illiman Ndiaye put the game to bed by scoring from a counter-attacking situation.

Chelsea remain sixth in the Premier League table and one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who also lost their earlier game against Brighton.

However, Everton, in seventh, are now just two points behind Chelsea, and Brentford, in eighth, could be level on points if they beat Leeds United later on Saturday.

While it is unfortunate that Chelsea will have to head into the March's international break on a four-game losing streak, the timing of the break might be needed to hopefully end the disastrous run.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Everton, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.4

Malo Gusto: 6.6

Wesley Fofana: 6.4

Jorrel Hato: 6.6

Marc Cucurella: 5.9

Romeo Lavia: 6.7

Moises Caicedo: 6.8

Cole Palmer: 6.4

Enzo Fernandez: 6.5

Pedro Neto: 6.4

Joao Pedro: 6.5

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.3

Andrey Santos: 6.5

Estevao: 6.7

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7.0

Liam Delap: 6.5