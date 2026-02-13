Chelsea player ratings vs Hull City: Two hat-trick heroes steal limelight in Sarr's debut
Chelsea beat Hull City 4-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday, with Pedro Neto and Liam Delap starring with hat-tricks of goals and assists.
There were several Chelsea players who needed this game to prove a point, and some of them certainly did.
It felt as if it was going to be a long night for Chelsea after Estevao and Delap missed clear-cut chances to open the scoring.
Thankfully for Chelsea, Pedro Neto's brilliant long-range strike broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, giving the visitors the lead at the MKM Stadium heading into the second half.
It did not take long before Chelsea doubled their lead, this time from a Pedro Neto direct corner kick.
Jorrel Hato missed his attempt to head the ball, but it helped confuse Hull's defence, including goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, who let the ball went through his legs.
Estevao made up for his earlier miss by converting an easy chance from Delap in the 59th minute.
Pedro Neto then completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, after playing a one-two with Delap, who bagged his third assist of the match.
Some other noteworthy performances were Mamadou Sarr's on his full Chelsea debut and Andrey Santos, who has become one of the most reliable players on the team.
Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Hull City, according to SofaScore.
Starting XI
Robert Sanchez: 7.9
Reece James: 6.9
Wesley Fofana: 7.6
Mamadou Sarr: 8.5
Jorrel Hato: 6.4
Andrey Santos: 7.8
Moises Caicedo: 7.1
Estevao: 7.5
Pedro Neto: 9.4
Alejandro Garnacho: 7.2
Liam Delap: 7.5
Substitutes
Enzo Fernandez: 6.6
Josh Acheampong: 6.6
Tosin Adrarabioyo: 6.7
Jesse Derry: 6.8
Shumaira Mheuka: N/A
Gerry Crisandy is a freelance writer who has covered Chelsea for many years. His work has been published on The Chelsea Chronicle and Pride of London. He grew up idolising Michael Ballack and is a firm believer in expected goals.