Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: Blues made to pay for poor defensive display

Chelsea dropped Premier League points at home after Leeds United made a second-half comeback to end the clash at 2-2 on Tuesday.

As expected, Liam Rosenior only rotated his starting XI slightly, with Josh Acheampong and Estevao the only changes, replacing Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto.

It looked so promising for Chelsea, who took the lead in the 24th minute at Stamford Bridge through Joao Pedro.

The Brazil international calmly put the ball over Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow after receiving a brilliant Cole Palmer through pass.

Chelsea held a 1-0 lead until half-time, before Palmer doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

It was Palmer's third penalty goal in the last two games, and it is clear why he is Chelsea's designated spot-kick taker.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Moises Caicedo's foul inside the box gave Leeds a way back into the game.

Leeds striker Lukas Nmecha did not waste his opportunity and converted from the spot.

Under pressure, Chelsea's defence showed more cracks in their armour, and this time 19-year-old Josh Acheampong was made to pay for his hesitation.

Nmecha played a big part once again, poking the ball away from Robert Sanchez to provide the assist for Noah Okafor's equaliser.

Chelsea made a late push in search of a winner and came close in stoppage time, but Palmer somehow missed a point-blank chance.

With this draw, Chelsea, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, have temporarily extended their lead over sixth-placed Liverpool to five points.

However, Liverpool could cut the gap to two points with a win over Sunderland on Wednesday.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds United, according to SofaScore:

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.5

Malo Gusto: 6.1

Josh Acheampong: 5.8

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.7

Marc Cucurella: 6.7

Moises Caicedo: 7.3

Andrey Santos: 7.2

Cole Palmer: 7.5

Estevao: 6.7

Enzo Fernandez: 8.0

Joao Pedro: 7.5

Substitutes

Jorrel Hato: 6.4

Pedro Neto: 6.9

Wesley Fofana: 7.1

Liam Delap: 6.4