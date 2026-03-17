Chelsea player ratings vs PSG: Defender struggled in Champions League debut, offence stale

Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League following consecutive defeats in both legs of the round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

After the 5-2 first-leg defeat in Paris, Chelsea needed to score at least three goals to force the tie to extra time at Stamford Bridge.

That number went up to four after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grabbed an early lead for PSG after just six minutes, and to five after Bradley Barcola's 15th-minute goal.

Chelsea were not without chances, but on the flip side, they also left so much space behind for the visitors to exploit.

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In the 60th minute, Liam Rosenior made the decision to pull out three of his key players, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Joao Pedro, essentially throwing in the towel in the tie.

PSG responded by scoring their third goal of the match, their eighth in the tie, through teenager Senny Mayulu.

Unlike in the first leg, when Chelsea stayed competitive for 70+ minutes at Parc des Princes, PSG just overwhelmed the London club in the second leg.

To add to Chelsea's misery, Trevoh Chalobah appeared to sustain an injury and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

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The match ended with a 3-0 second-leg win for PSG, who go to the quarter-finals with an 8-2 win on aggregate.

For Chelsea, this was a wake-up call.

Regardless, the Blues must now shift their attention to the Premier League, with Saturday's important away fixture against Everton approaching.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs PSG, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.3

Mamadou Sarr: 5.7

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.3

Jorrel Hato: 6.3

Marc Cucurella: 6.1

Andrey Santos: 7.0

Moises Caicedo: 6.9

Pedro Neto: 6.4

Cole Palmer: 6.8

Enzo Fernandez: 6.4

Joao Pedro: 6.4

Substitutes

Josh Acheampong: 6.3

Liam Delap: 6.7

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.7

Romeo Lavia: 6.7

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6.9