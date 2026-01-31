Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: Liam Rosenior's super subs inspire comeback win

Chelsea showcased their mentality by turning it around after a disastrous first-half performance in the 3-2 comeback win over West Ham on Saturday.

The first 45 minutes were arguably Chelsea's worst display since Liam Rosenior took over as the new head coach in early January.

West Ham, who showed tremendous fight amid the relegation battle, took the lead after just seven minutes through Jarrod Bowen.

Crysencio Summerville doubled the visitors' lead in the 36th minute with a strong strike, forcing Chelsea to head into the tunnel with a two-goal deficit at half-time.

It was really noticeable that Chelsea struggled on the left side of the pitch in the first half, with Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka causing a lot of problems.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

Rosenior made a bold decision by hooking personnel responsible for that area of the pitch, left-sided centre-back Benoit Badiashile, left-back Jorrel Hato, and left winger Alejandro Garnacho.

It paid off remarkably.

Chelsea turned it around in the second half with the three half-time substitutes, Joao Pedro (a goal and an assist), Marc Cucurella (a goal), and Wesley Fofana (an assist), involved in all three goals.

It is such an incredible win that showcased Rosenior's tactical prowess and the players' elite mentality to complete the comeback.

Chelsea have now entered the top four of the Premier League table, at least momentarily, putting pressure on Manchester United and Liverpool in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham, according to SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.5

Malo Gusto: 5.9

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.7

Benoit Badiashile: 7.0

Jorrel Hato: 6.6

Moises Caicedo: 7.5

Enzo Fernandez: 8.4

Jamie Gittens: 6.4

Cole Palmer: 6.7

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.2

Liam Delap: 6.2

Substitutes

Pedro Neto: 7.1

Wesley Fofana: 7.9

Marc Cucurella: 7.6

Joao Pedro: 7.9

Reece James: 6.6