Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Cole Palmer shines but duo struggle to make impact
In this story:
Cole Palmer led Chelsea to a 3-1 Premier League win over Wolves with a hat-trick on Saturday and made a club record in the process.
Liam Rosenior deployed a stronger XI than many had expected, with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Cole Palmer, and Joao Pedro all starting.
It clearly paid off as Chelsea were already up by two goals by the 35th minute, thanks to Palmer's two penalty goals.
Palmer completed his first-half hat-trick three minutes later. He has now had more Premier League hat-tricks (four) than any other player in Chelsea's history.
Rosenior surprisingly made no changes at half-time, but Wolves still managed to pull one back 10 minutes into the second half through a corner-kick.
Wolves put Chelsea under some pressure, but Chelsea successfully defended their two-goal lead until the end.
It is an expected win, but it is still a relatively strong performance, especially in the first half, nonetheless.
A few players struggled to make an impact, such as Fernandez, Pedro Neto, and substitute Alejandro Garnacho.
Fernandez's dip in form is understandable given the number of games he has played recently, but Pedro Neto and Garnacho's performances are quite concerning.
Chelsea are now on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League and are guaranteed to keep their spot in fifth heading into Tuesday's clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.
Here are the Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves, as revealed by SofaScore.
Starting XI
Robert Sanchez: 6.8
Malo Gusto: 6.7
Wesley Fofana: 7.3
Trevoh Chalobah: 6.7
Marc Cucurella: 6.6
Moises Caicedo: 7.5
Andrey Santos: 7.0
Cole Palmer: 8.8
Enzo Fernandez: 6.3
Pedro Neto: 6.4
Joao Pedro: 7.8
Substitutes
Alejandro Garnacho: 6.3
Josh Acheampong: 6.8
Liam Delap: 6.5
Jorrel Hato: 6.7
Gerry Crisandy is a freelance writer who has covered Chelsea for many years. His work has been published on The Chelsea Chronicle and Pride of London. He grew up idolising Michael Ballack and is a firm believer in expected goals.