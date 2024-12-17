Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League as they begin to set their sights on the knockouts.
Enzo Maresca's Blues welcome the Dublin-based side to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night having already confirmed their place in the last-16 of the competition.
Chelsea have won all five of their matches so far in the League Phase after beating KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah. 1. FC Heidenheim and FC Astana.
A point will likely be enough for Chelsea to finish top of the Conference League due to their sizable goal difference. Meanwhile, Shamrock are also on the verge of joining the Blues straight into the last-16. They currently are placed sixth and a win will guarantee their spot, otherwise they may have to settle for a knockout play-off round.
Maresca will rotate his Chelsea side like he has done for previous matches. With the hosts qualified, the 44-year-old may opt to draft in youngsters in similar fashion to the victory over FC Astana.
Chelsea head into the European clash as heavy favourites and will be keen to extend their winning run to eight matches in all competitions.
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League fixture between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers
Date: Thursday 19th December 2024
Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Chelsea 4-1 Shamrock Rovers