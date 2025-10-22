Chelsea vs Ajax: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to claim consecutive wins in the competition following victory over Benfica last month.

Chelsea suffered defeat to Bayern Munich on matchday one, but the Blues now have points on the board and will be keen to add to their tally.

Notably, they will be without Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap due to ongoing injury problems, while Joao Pedro is unavailable because of suspension.

With Pedro not available, Maresca has a decision to make in attack. Both Marc Guiu and Tyrique George are possible options to lead the line on Wednesday

“Yes, we have him,” Maresca said on Guiu pre-match, “(and) we have also Tyrique. He played as a no.9 in the past, he did well. He played against Benfica in the past, but we have different options.“

Meanwhile, Ajax visit Stamford Bridge aiming to end their 100 per cent losing record in the Champions League this season.

Ajax’s record hasn’t changed Maresca’s approach towards the European clash, with the Blues expecting a tough battle in the capital.

“As I said before, it's a club that in the past, in the present, they always try to play their kind of football, so for sure it will be a difficult game,” added the Chelsea head coach.

“They are also a team and a club that they won this competition in the past, so they want to prove everyone, the players, the manager, the club, but they're going to come here and try to do their best to beat us, and we're going to try to do exactly the same.”

Should Chelsea claim victory, it will put them in a healthy position in the league phase as they eye progression into the knockout stages.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Ajax.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Ajax

Date: Wednesday 22nd October 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 3

How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Ajax