Chelsea vs Arsenal : Confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Decisions have been made. The team-sheets are in at Stamford Bridge!

Matt Debono

Enzo Maresca is hoping to change Chelsea's fortunes against Arsenal.
Enzo Maresca is hoping to change Chelsea's fortunes against Arsenal. / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea are hoping to clinch their first home win over the Gunners at the sixth attempt following two draws and three defeats.

Last season, Chelsea, then managed by Mauricio Pochettino, had a dismal time against Mikel Arteta's side. They surrendered a two-nil lead to draw 2-2 in west London, before travelling to the Emirates back in April and getting thrashed 5-0, which included a brace from former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Enzo Maresca's Blues head into Sunday's affair ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. Whoever manages to claim all three points in the London derby will ensure a top four place during November's international break.

Chelsea's two league defeats this season have come against the top two - Manchester City and Liverpool. Maresca will be desperate to claim his first big scalp of the season in the capital.

Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Palmer; Madueke, Neto, Jackson.

Bench: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, James, Enzo, Mudryk, João Felix, Nkunku.

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Bench: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus

