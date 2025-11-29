Chelsea vs Arsenal: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal make the short trip across the capital from north to west London looking to extend a nine-point gap to Chelsea, who can reduce the deficit to three points should they claim victory on Sunday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca's Blues will be looking to inflict a rare defeat on the Gunners, with Chelsea winless in seven (D2 L5) against Mikel Arteta's side.

Chelsea's credentials will be tested against Arsenal, with the spotlight on the Blues to showcase whether they are ready to seriously challenge for the league title.

Regardless of Sunday's result, Maresca insists it is too early to draw any conclusions over whether Chelsea can compete for the title this season.

Pedro Neto's goal secured a 1-1 draw vs Arsenal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season. | IMAGO / PA Images

"I think it's too early in any case. If we win, if we don't win, I think it's too early."

He added: "We are still, end of November, we are still five, six months to go. I think it's very important when we're going to be in February, March, where we are, and from there we decide and we see if we can achieve something important."

As Sunday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Assistants

Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be John Brooks, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Eddie Smart.