Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's side head to west London having won each of their last 10 matches in all competitions and could equal their all-time club record of 11 consecutive victories should they claim victory over Chelsea.

After a difficult beginning to December, Chelsea have got back on track with wins over Everton and Cardiff City, before coming from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

During the draw, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca received a yellow card for his protests and will serve a one-match touchline ban against Aston Villa.

In positive news, Chelsea will welcome back both Estevao Willian and Liam Delap from injuries, Maresca confirmed ahead of the match, with Cole Palmer also ready to play 90 minutes if required.

Maresca has a decision to make over whether to bring Delap and/or Estevao straight back into the fold. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"I think he's ready for 90 minutes," said Maresca. "The progression for a player is 45, one hour, 70.

"He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle, so I think the progression is there."

Chelsea will need to be at their best if they are to stop Villa in the capital in their penultimate game of 2025.

"They are doing fantastic this season, last season, years ago with Unai," added Maresca.

"They are doing a fantastic job. As you said, at this moment they have won 10 games in a row. Hopefully we can win the game on Saturday."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Date: Saturday 27th December 2025

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa