Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

It's fourth versus third at Stamford Bridge as Aston Villa look to equal their all-time club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Unai Emery's side are flying and Chelsea will be tasked at trying to end their winning run with victory in west London, as they eye back-to-back home league win over Villa.

Alongside their current form, Aston Villa will be confident for their trip to the capital having won three of their five league games against Chelsea under Emery (D1 L1).

No side looks like stopping Aston Villa right now - Chelsea are their next challenger. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We need to do our best, because they are a very good team, well organised on the ball and off the ball," said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca of Aston Villa.

"It's very clear what they do, the way they want to play. They are, in this moment, also full of confidence. That is very important in a football team. But again, we're going to try to do our best, try to win, and continue to grow."

There will no doubt be defining moments for both sides on Saturday, and quality is going to be needed in both boxes to come away with the three points to strengthen their position in the top four.

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Stuart Attwell will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

IMAGO / Martin Dalton

Assistants

Stuart Attwell will be supported by Constantine Hatzidakis and Adam Nunn on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tim Robinson has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Willy Caballero, with Enzo Maresca serving a one-match touchline ban, and Unai Emery.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Howard, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.