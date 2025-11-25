Chelsea vs Barcelona: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Heading into the Champions League meeting, Chelsea and Barcelona are level on points after four games - winning two, drawing one, and losing one. Only goal difference separates the sides.

Victory for either side in west London will strengthen their hopes of clinching a top eight spot, but Chelsea will be keen to extend their 100 per cent record at home after wins against Benfica and Ajax.

Enzo Maresca acknowledges the threat that Barcelona pose under Hansi Flick, who will be able to rely on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford.

"I think they're spectacular," admitted Maresca. "It's a team that whenever I look at it there are things that can be learned, things that can be looked at, how they attack, how they defend, which in the end has given them the chance to win La Liga last year, to get to the Champions League semi-final.

IMAGO / Sergio Ros

"They do a lot of things very well and it's a team that always wants initiative, always wants value and we try to do the same on our side."

Chelsea are no strangers to Tuesday's referee, Slavko Vinčić, who was at the centre of their Club World Cup round of 16 clash against Benfica, which saw the Blues claim a 4-1 win after extra-time.

As Tuesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Slavko Vinčić (SVN) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Assistants

Slavko Vinčić will be supported by Tomaž Klančnik (SVN) and Andraž Kovačič (SVN) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

David Šmajc (SVN) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Hansi Flick.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Christian Dingert (GER), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Benjamin Brand (GER).