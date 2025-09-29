Chelsea vs Benfica: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League as they eye their first win of the campaign.

Enzo Maresca's Blues suffered defeat in matchday one of the Champions League. A tricky away visit to Bayern Munich resulted in a 3-1 defeat earlier this month.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the first time in the competition since their quarter-final exit against Real Madrid in 2022-23, but come up against a familiar figure - Mourinho.

Mourinho was recently appointed by Benfica and is relishing a return to a place he calls home. But once the tie gets underway, his eyes are focused on just one thing: beating Chelsea.

IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press

Following defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, pressure is growing on Chelsea and Maresca, who will be keen to get back to winning ways to secure a vital win over the Portuguese side.

However, Chelsea will be without several key players, including Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, due to injury.

Maresca has confirmed Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro are potential doubts and will be assessed over their conditions.

The Chelsea head coach is not feeling the pressure ahead of Mourinho's return. On Monday, he told reporters: "We make sure or we try at least to prepare every game to win the game and hopefully we can do that tomorrow."

Turning our attention back to the #UCL. pic.twitter.com/xonmRrVEOh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2025

Maresca added: "It will be a privilege to face Jose. A legend for this club, not only for this club but for different clubs."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Benfica

Date: Tuesday 30th September 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 2

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW,, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Benfica