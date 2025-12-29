Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea will be hoping to end 2025 on a winning note when they host AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on December 27 despite a dominant first-half display, which has seen them slip to fifth place in the Premier League.

It has been a difficult December for both Chelsea and Bournemouth, with the Cherries without a win in their last nine matches. Their last victory came on October 26 when they claimed a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

When the two sides met earlier this month for the reverse fixture, it ended in a goalless stalemate down on the south coast, so Maresca and Andoni Iraola will be keen to clinch the bragging rights and three very important points.

Chelsea will have Maresca back on the touchline after he served his one-match ban against Villa.

History goes in favour of Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's meeting. Bournemouth are winless in their last eight league matches against the Blues (D4 L4).

2024 ended on a losing note against Ipswich for Chelsea in a 2-0 defeat, and they will want to avoid a repeat result. They have not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1990/1991.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Date: Tuesday 30th December 2025

Kick-off time: 7.30pm UK / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event

United States: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 AFC Bournemouth