Chelsea vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon for their fourth London derby in a row in all competitions.

After facing Fulham, Charlton and Arsenal, Chelsea welcome the Bees to Stamford Bridge hoping to claim their first Premier League win under head coach Liam Rosenior.

The 41-year-old beat Charlton in the FA Cup in his opening game, before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Rosenior will be keen to get back to winning ways and off the mark at the first attempt in the league as he comes up against an in-form Brentford side, who are unbeaten in each of their last six Premier League games (W4 D2).

Chelsea will be hoping to build a run of form in the league so strengthen their bid for a Champions League qualification spot. However, they have won just one of their last eight league games against Brentford (D4 L3).

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They will be boosted by the returns of Reece James and Cole Palmer, who have both trained ahead of the west London derby. However, Malo Gusto's involvement remains unclear after his Arsenal absence.

Illness has been an issue in the Chelsea camp of late. Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap both missed the Arsenal loss due to illness and could miss about on Saturday.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brentford.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Brentford

Date: Saturday 17th January 2026

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Visionhaus

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford

United Kingdom: Not available for viewers in the UK.

United States: fuboTV, Peacock

Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Brentford