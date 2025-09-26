Chelsea vs Brighton: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge after four away games in a row in all competitions, and head coach Enzo Maresca will be hoping to claim back-to-back wins this week after their Carabao Cup victory against Lincoln City.

Last time out in the Premier League, Chelsea were narrowly beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford, suffering a 2-1 defeat after spending the majority of the game with 10 men following Robert Sanchez's early dismissal.

Chelsea's last win in the league came on August 30 when they beat neighbours Fulham 2-0, which saw Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez get on the scoresheet.

Joao Pedro (right) will face his former club for the first time.

Brighton are winless away from home in the Premier League this season, and will be desperate to keep Joao Pedro from scoring following his summer switch from the south coast to the capital.

Chelsea's home record against Brighton makes for good reason. They have won nine and lost just one of their 12 previous home games (D2), winning their last three in a row since a 1-2 reverse in April 2023.

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Simon Hooper will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Brighton.

Assistants

Simon Hooper will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ruebyn Ricardo has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Fabian Hurzeler.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Darren England, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Gary Beswick.