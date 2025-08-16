Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are back in Premier League action as their 2025/26 campaign gets underway with a home clash against Crystal Palace.

Head coach Enzo Maresca is not getting carried away after a successful first year in charge of Chelsea, which saw the Blues claim Champions League glory and two pieces of silverware - Conference League and Club World Cup.

They will be looking to put a strong challenge to Premier League holders Liverpool, who won their opening game of the season. Chelsea's opponents Crystal Palace beat Liverpool last weekend in the Community Shield, following up their FA Cup triumph back in May.

"It will be very, very difficult," Maresca previewed. "It has been the Community Shield, it has been the FA Cup against City. They beat in two finals, probably the two best teams in the last 10 to 15 years in England, Man City and Liverpool. It will show how competitive we will be on Sunday."

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is aware of the task awaiting the Eagles after lauding praise on the current World Champions.

It was a short pre-season for Chelsea, who claimed victories in both of their warm up matches. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

"We are facing the club world champions," said Glasner. "They played a fantastic tournament, especially the final. I watched it live. It was a really fantastic performance by them.

"They added a few players. They were a great team. They are a great team. They have a fantastic manager with Enzo Maresca. A clear style of playing. This is what we want. It's exactly these games. I think it's one of the best season openers we could have."

Several Chelsea players could make their Premier League debuts for the club, including Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian. However, they will be without Levi Colwill after he underwent surgery having suffered an ACL injury in training.

Wesley Fofana could be available for selection, while Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia remain in the process of returning to full fitness.

Colwill, who is set to miss the majority of the season, has left Maresca with a big void in defence to resolve. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea will be looking to continue their impressive record on the opening day of the season. They have posted more opening-weekend victories (20) in the Premier League era than any rival except Manchester United (22).

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Date: Sunday 17th August 2025

Kick-off time: 2pm UK / 9am ET / 6am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Visionhaus

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo

Prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace