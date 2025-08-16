Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League football is back and Chelsea return to action with a London derby against current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.

Expectation has increased on Chelsea after their Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs. However, head coach Enzo Maresca is keeping grounded and eyeing improvement on a day-to-day basis rather than looking to what could be come the end of the season.

"For me, this shows how good the team has been last season," said Maresca on the atmosphere being improved this year compared to last. "Because as you said, when I joined the club one year ago, the noise around the club was completely different noise compared to now, for many reasons.

"Now personally, I always say the I don't like to look in two months, in three months, in four months, because that doesn't exist in football.

Maresca has silenced critics during his first year in charge of the Blues. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

"I like to watch tomorrow (Sunday), I like to be focused on tomorrow's game, which will be in two days against Palace. Then in terms of target, my personal target, the target of the team is to try to improve every day and then we'll see what happens."

With Chelsea back in the Champions League, Maresca is keen to get off to a winning start in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

As Sunday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the first game of the Premier League season.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Darren England will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Assistants

Darren England will be supported by Ian Hussin and Akil Howson on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Michael Salisbury has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Oliver Glasner.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be James Bell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adam Nunn.