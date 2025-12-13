Chelsea vs Everton: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Everton in the Premier League.

After a run of four games in all competitions without victory, and three matches on the road, Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to face Everton, who have claimed back-to-back victories.

Former Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who departed for Everton in the summer, has been in fine form of late - scoring three and contributing two assists in his last five league outings.

Maresca's side will need to be at their best to get back to winning ways in their final home game before Christmas.

The Chelsea head coach will have his home support firmly behind the team come kick-off, and acknowledged the away support in recent weeks as they look to offer some positivity against Everton.

"It is good to be back at home after three consecutive away games, and we look forward to seeing and hearing our fantastic home support this afternoon," wrote Maresca in his pre-match programme notes.

"Thank you to the fans who made the journey to our away games in England and in Europe over the last two weeks - we are very fortunate to have such a passionate following wherever we go, and now we want to give you a victory to cheer after some tough results."

In terms of team news, Chelsea remain without suspended Moises Caicedo and injured Liam Delap. Cole Palmer returns for the Blues in a huge boost for Maresca.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Everton.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James (c), Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao Willian, Guiu

Everton

Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Bench: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Campbell