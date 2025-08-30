Chelsea vs Fulham: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Fulham looking to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

Four points from a possible six has been the return for Chelsea, who followed up their goalless draw against Crystal Palace with a thumping 5-1 win over West Ham.

It's another London derby for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon as they entertain local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge, hoping to secure their first home league victory of 2025-26.

Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia against Marco Silva's side. Moises Caicedo trained for the first time on Friday since the win over West Ham, so he could be a doubt to play the full 90 minutes.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is aware solutions will need to be found with Palmer's absence, ahead of an expected tough battle against Marco Silva's Fulham.

The 45-year-old told reporters pre-match: "They are solid, they are well organised, they play nice football. They are very strong. And it's not random that they are doing well. Last year was a record of points in the Premier League, I think, for Fulham. They show how Marco is good. The players, they are good. So it's a game that, like always, we need to be careful."

He added: "I have said that with Cole we are much better with him than without him. But if he has some problems we need to give him the right time to recover.

"It doesn't matter if Estevao (Willian) is there or not, we can't tell Cole he can relax, we need Cole back at 100 per cent."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Fulham.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Fulham

Date: Saturday 30th August 2025

Kick-off time: 12.30pm UK / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Prediction

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham