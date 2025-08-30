Chelsea vs Fulham: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

A west London derby awaits in the lunchtime kick off in the capital on Saturday afternoon, with Chelsea looking to extend their unbeaten start to the new season to three games.

Fulham are also unbeaten, they have drawn both of their first two games 1-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United respectively, and will be hoping to clinch consecutive wins at Stamford Bridge for the first time in their history following victory last season.

Chelsea are in buoyant mood after their 5-1 win over West Ham last season. Saturday offers Enzo Maresca's side the chance to claim their first win at home in 2025-26 having been held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on the opening day.

Chelsea produced an emphatic performance against a lacklustre West Ham. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Fulham boss Marco Silva is ready for Saturday's 'special' fixture, offering a warning to Chelsea that they are aware of all their possible threats.

"It's going to be a big one," previewed Silva. "It's a special moment for our fans. It also gives the players extra motivation because there's something more special behind the three points.

"We know their strengths very well, they have individual and overall quality. They have a clear identity in terms of the way Enzo Maresca wants to play, such as overloading certain areas and stretching teams. For us, it's clear what he wants in each moment of the game."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Rob Jones will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Fulham.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Assistants

Rob Jones will be supported by Neil Davies and Steve Meredith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Dean Whitestone has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Marco Silva.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Scott Ledger.