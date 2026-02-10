Chelsea vs Leeds United: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Leeds United in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Leeds looking to claim a fifth consecutive league win in a row, as they continue to strengthen their claim for a Champions League qualification spot.

Liam Rosenior has made the perfect start to life at Chelsea in the league, winning all four, and will be hoping to be an in-form Leeds, who have lost just one of their last four in all competitions.

After Cole Palmer’s hat-trick against Wolves, Rosenior is desperate for his side to produce a perfect 90 minutes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Daniel (Farke) is an outstanding coach and you can see in their recent performances as well," previewed Rosenior ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"(Dominic) Calvert Lewin is really good form, they press, they’re energy, they’re direct in a really positive way.

"So, it's going to be a really difficult game against them again."

It’s an intense week for Chelsea, who travel to Hull in three days’ time for an FA Cup fourth round tie. For now, the focus is on Leeds.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Leeds United.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez (c), Estevao; Joao Pedro

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Neto, Delap, Guiu

Leeds United

Starting XI: Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Nmecha

Bench: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, James, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe