Chelsea vs PSG: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea will need to produce a perfect performance if they are to overturn their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Liam Rosenior's side host the current Champions League winners at Stamford Bridge after a 5-2 defeat in the first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday.

Despite going toe-to-toe with PSG for 75 minutes, calamitous errors from Chelsea, which saw goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen heavily scrutinised for his part, have left the Blues with a mountain to climb.

There have been many special European nights under the lights in west London, and Chelsea will need another one if they are to avoid exiting the competition at the Round of 16 stage.

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Chelsea don't head into Tuesday's clash in the best of form. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, so will be desperate for a huge response to deliver on the biggest of stages.

Neither Rosenior nor club captain Reece James has given up on the prospect of doing the unthinkable.

Rosenior wrote in the Chelsea programme: "We've seen big comebacks before in [the Champions League] and in this stadium, and we will give absolutely everything to try and turn it around on Tuesday."

James added: "We will go into (the second leg) with the full belief that we can get back into it. There's a lot of fight in this squad and we've shown time and again that we can bounce back from tough situations and come from behind to win big games."

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It remains unclear who Rosenior will select to start in goal after the controversial decision to select Jorgensen in the first leg.

Estevao Willian has been absent with injury and Chelsea will be hoping he is ready to return to give the Blues a boost against the Parisians.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League tie between Chelsea and PSG.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs PSG

Date: Tuesday 17th March 2026

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Champions League - Round of 16, 2nd leg

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How to watch Chelsea vs PSG

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 PSG (4-6 agg)