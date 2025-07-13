Chelsea vs PSG: Club World Cup final preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final for a chance to become Champions of the World.

Sunday's showpiece final will take place at MetLife Stadium, where both semi-finals were held in New Jersey.

PSG cruised through their last-four tie to book a place in the final, firing four unanswered goals past Real Madrid. Meanwhile, a stunning Joao Pedro brace secured a 2-0 victory for Chelsea against Fluminense on Tuesday to put them on the brink of more silverware.

It means it is the Conference League winners against the Champions League holders. Who can conclude their 2024-25 campaign with one more piece of silverware?

Chelsea will welcome back Levi Colwill and Liam Delap following suspension. Moises Caicedo suffered an ankle injury in the final minutes of their win against Fluminense, however he has trained ahead of the final.

PSG will be without Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho due to suspension after they both received red cards and two-game bans for their dismissals against Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of Sunday's final, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against PSG at the Club World Cup.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs PSG

Date: Sunday 13th July 2025

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Competition: Club World Cup Final

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG

The Club World Cup can be watched globally for free on DAZN.

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 (2-1 AET) PSG