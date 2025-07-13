Chelsea vs PSG: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Club World Cup final

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

The month-long, newly formatted tournament comes to its end on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Chelsea and PSG have reached the final, which will see the Conference League winners go up against the Champions League holders for the chance to be crowned Champions of the World.

Chelsea head into Sunday's final as heavy underdogs. But it hasn't fazed Maresca's Blues, who are in confident mood and looking to cause an upset on the global stage.

"If everyone thinks we’re going to lose, we’ve got nothing to lose," said defender Levi Colwill pre-match. "We have to go out there and play our football, be confident, and hopefully try to surprise everyone."

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of Colwill and Liam Delap from suspension. Meanwhile, PSG are without Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho due to the pair receiving two-match bans for their dismissals against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's been a successful season for Chelsea regardless of Sunday's outcome. Champions League qualification and Conference League glory, the Club World Cup would be the icing on the cake.

"The team deserves all the trust from the supporters," previewed Maresca, "because during this season we finished in the top four in the Premier League, won the Conference League and have played in the Club World Cup all the way to the final. It’s been a great season."

The Chelsea head coach added: "For me, the biggest achievement of this season is that exactly one year ago nobody was talking about Chelsea and our football. They were talking about a big squad and other things.

"Now nobody is talking about those things. Now when people are talking about Chelsea it is about the way we win games, and personally that is the biggest achievement of the season."

Here are the confirmed teams from MetLife Stadium for the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, James (c), Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Anselmino, Sarr, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Santos, George, Nkunku, Delap, Guiu, Jackson

PSG

Starting XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Bench: Tenas, Safonov, Kimpembe, Kamara, Moscardo, Zaire-Emery, Mayulu, Lee, Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye