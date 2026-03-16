Chelsea vs PSG: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

A big night awaits in west London as Chelsea look to overturn the 5-2 deficit against the Parisians.

Liam Rosenior's side have been left with a mountain to climb after a series of mistakes saw PSG take advantage in Paris last week to leave Chelsea on the brink of exiting the Champions League.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is not taking anything for granted against the Blues, who did claim a 3-0 win over the French side in the Club World Cup final last summer.

"There are four ties with a three-goal difference," stressed Enrique. "We'll see how many qualify. Football is incredible.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"Against Chelsea in the first leg, we were tied for a long time, it was very balanced. We are ready to play the same way this Tuesday. We will have to know how to manage the key moments in the match."

Rosenior knows perfection is required, admitting pre-match: "For us to go through tomorrow, we need to be perfect in terms of not making mistakes, in terms of our performance in possession."

Chelsea will need excellence, and no doubt a little bit of luck if they want to complete a memorable comeback.

As Tuesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the tie in London.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Slavko Vinčić (SVN) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and PSG.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Assistants

Slavko Vinčić will be supported by Tomaž Klančnik (SVN) and Andraž Kovačič (SVN) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

David Šmajc (SVN) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Luis Enrique.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Christian Dingert (GER), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Robert Schröder (GER).