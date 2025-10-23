Chelsea vs Sunderland: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host newly-promoted Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's side are in fine form of late having won their last four matches in all competitions, beating Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, with their latest victory coming in a 5-1 thrashing of Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have overcome their early season jitters and will be keen to claim a fourth consecutive home league win against Sunderland.

Sunderland have made a bright start to their top-flight campaign, sitting level on points with Chelsea and only trailing on goal difference.

Chelsea will be without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap. Malo Gusto is unavailable after his red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend and he will serve his one-match suspension this weekend.

Joao Pedro was suspended in midweek in the Champions League, but will be available and is set to lead the Blues attack.

Sunderland boss Regis le Bris hailed Chelsea's depth and quality as they look to cause an upset in the capital to continue their excellent start to the campaign.

"Chelsea are really strong," previewed Le Bris. "It's a top four team in the Premier League. They can play 60 games, they have depth, young and dynamic. It's a good example for us. They are well coached and have individuals who can win a game. It's a big test."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Sunderland.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Sunderland

Date: Saturday 25th October 2025

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland

United Kingdom: It will not be available to watch live for viewers in the UK.

United States: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland