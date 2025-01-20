Chelsea vs Wolves: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Wolves in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking to claim their first win in six league matches after a slump in form which has seen them go winless in their previous five outings. Their last win in the league came against Brentford on December 15.
"For sure, we need to win games," previewed head coach Maresca ahead of Monday night's clash.
"Now if we win all the games away and we draw some games at home, it doesn't matter, but in terms of balance, for sure, we need to win games.
"We also need our people, our fans with us; they can see the effort of the team every game but at the end of the game when we win, we are all happy and hopefully we can give them three points on Monday."
Maresca's side won the reverse fixture earlier this season, scoring six goals at Molineux to claim an emphatic 6-2 victory in August 2024.
As Chelsea await Wolves in the capital, the team news has been confirmed and the hosts are without Rmeo Lavia, however Cole Palmer is fit to start. Trevoh Chalobah heads straight into the starting team following his recall.
Here is the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Disasi, Acheampong, Gusto, George, Sancho, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu
Wolves
Starting XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, J. Gomes, Andre, Sarabia, Strand Larsen, Cunha
Bench: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, R. Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima