Chelsea vs Wolves: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Chelsea host Vítor Pereira's Wolves side in the capital and will be looking to complete the league double over the visitors after their 6-2 win at Molineux in the reverse fixture last August.
It's been a difficult run for Chelsea of late in terms of results in the league. They are currently five games without victory after three draws and two defeats, however a win against Wolves will move them back into the top four places.
Head coach Enzo Maresca isn't concerned by their recent form and insists it's 'normal' to go through phases similar to what Chelsea are currently experiencing.
"It is normal that you judge the results because the business is a business where you judge the results," said Maresca. "But I'm happy with the performances, I'm happy because we create and we play. I'm not happy about the second-half against Bournemouth because there is no reason why we can change from the first-half to the second-half.
"In the Palace game, the performance was there. I don't think it is only Chelsea. Except Liverpool, (when you look at) Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, City, us, Aston Villa; we all have some moments of the season where they lost three games in a row, four games in a row, two games in a row. It's a moment for all of us except Liverpool.
"On the pitch, for sure I would like to win more games but I'm okay."
Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage of Wolves' league position, with the visitors currently lingering just above the relegation places on goal difference.
As Monday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Simon Hooper will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Wolves.
Assistants
Simon Hooper will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Stuart Attwell has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Vitor Pereira.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Monday will be Matt Donohue, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Dan Cook.