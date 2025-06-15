Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs LAFC - 2025 Club World Cup

The officials have been confirmed for the Club World Cup clash between Chelsea and LAFC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Chelsea have been placed in Group D with LAFC, Flamengo and Espérance Sportive de Tunis for the Club World Cup, which puts them as firm favourites to progress through to the knockout stages.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will be hoping to begin with a win on Monday when Chelsea face LAFC in their Club World Cup opener.

“When you are at Chelsea, your goal is always to win," the 45-year-old told FIFA ahead of Monday's opener. "Our goal – each and every single game – will always be to try to win them all.

"You need to see it (replicating coaches of years gone by) as a source of fantastic motivation. When we’re there, that will be one of our goals: to try to win it.”

It’s time to get to work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/VmmH3MbbTO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2025

Maresca added: "It’s not only exciting for my team, because they have the opportunity to face different teams, but also for my coaching staff and I to face other coaches and their coaching staff.

"It will certainly be a learning curve, as well, because we’ll learn many things. These countries and different cultures coming together will likely bring unique moments compared to those we would typically experience here in Europe.

Ahead of Monday's Club World Cup opener for Chelsea, the officials have been confirmed for the fixture in the United States.

Referee

FIFA have confirmed that Jesús Valenzuela Sáez (VEN) will take charge of the fixture between Chelsea and LAFC.

Jesús Valenzuela Sáez officiated at the World Cup in Qatar back in 2022. | IMAGO / Pro Shots

Assistants

Jesús Valenzuela Sáez will be supported by Jorge Urrego (VEN) and Tulio Moreno (VEN) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Jean Jacques Ndala (COD) has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Steve Cherundolo.

The match officials for the @FIFACWC fixtures on 16 June have now been appointed 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 14, 2025

Will VAR be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Yes - VAR will be in operation at this summer's 2025 Club World Cup.