Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez strikes give Blues Conference League last-16 lead
Chelsea came out victorious in the first leg of their last-16 clash with Copenhagen in the Conference League.
An uneventful first half had the traveling fans worried at the break, with Chelsea unable to register a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
With several changes made at half-time, Chelsea looked a completely different team in the second period as they took the game to Copenhagen.
James fired his side into the lead just moments after kick-off for the second half, a brilliant low strike rewarding Maresca for his bold half-time substitutions.
Super-sub Enzo Fernandez grabbed a second just after the hour mark of the match, arriving late into the box to slot home and see Chelsea double their lead.
Chelsea's lead was reduced with 10 minutes to go as Gabriel Pereira headed in to half the defecit.
The Blues head back to London with a narrow lead as Maresca's men know that there is still work to do in London if they are to progress.
It was a fairly uneventful first half, with the Blues dominating possession as Copenhagen were happy to sit back and let Enzo Maresca's men pass the ball in midfield.
Chelsea's first chance came through Cole Palmer, who was making his Conference League debut. The midfielder attempted an ambitious volley, striking the ball wide first time from the edge of the box.
Maresca was dealt another injury blow as Malo Gusto was forced off, with Marc Cucurella being brought on to replace the Frenchman, who was playing on the left.
Copenhagen fired over late in the half in a fairly uneventful 45 minutes which left the Blues with work to do going into the second half.
With Shim Mheuka struggling on his first Chelsea start, Maresca opted to take the youngster off at half-time.
He was one of three players to be withdrawn, with the returning Benoit Badiashile and Moises Caicedo also being replaced.
Christopher Nkunku, Fernandez and Levi Colwill all took to the pitch as Chelsea looked to improve in the second period.
The intensity changed from the first minute in the second period, with James firing his side into the lead less than a minute after the restart.
Chelsea's captain got onto the end of a Cucurella pass on the edge of the Copenhagen box and unleashed a low, powerful strike to put the Blues ahead.
Copenhagen should have been level five minutes later, with the Danish league leaders striking Robert Sanchez's post after a briliant move down their left hand side.
Substitute Fernandez doubled Chelsea's lead on the 66th minute as Tyrique George provided a brilliant assist, pulling the ball back to the midfielder inside the Copenhagen box to fire in.
Copenhagen pulled one back through Pereira as the 24-year-old got on to the end of a cross from a free-kick to head past Sanchez in goal.
Chelsea will be hoping that they can complete the job at Stamford Bridge when they play hosts in the second leg.