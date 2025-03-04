Copenhagen vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Copenhagen in Denmark on Thursday night.
Chelsea head to Parken, Denmark for the 1st leg of the Round of 16 tie against Copenhagen, who are currently top of the Danish Superliga.
Copenhagen knocked out Heidenheim in the play-offs to book a last-16 clash against Chelsea, with the 2nd leg at Stamford Bridge on March 13.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have been able to fully prepare for the trip to the Danish capital after not featuring over the weekend due to being out of the FA Cup. Their last fixture saw the Blues claim a 4-0 win and end a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.
The visitors will also be boosted by the return of Cole Palmer who will be back available for selection. He was left out of the League Phase squad, however Maresca's side have drafted in the England international for the latter stages of the competition.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Denmark.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Georgi Kabakov (BUL) will take charge of the meeting between Copenhagen and Chelsea.
Assistants
Georgi Kabakov will be supported by Martin Margaritov (BUL) and Martin Venev (BUL) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Radoslav Gidzhenov (BUL) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Jacob Neestrup and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Dragomir Draganov (BUL), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Vasimir El-Hatib (BUL).