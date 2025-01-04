Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea: Palmer's opener cancelled out by Mateta strike as Blues' winless run continues
Cole Palmer's early strike was cancelled out by a late Jean-Philippe Mateta goal as Chelsea's winless run reached four matches in the Premier League.
Palmer gave Chelsea a well-earned lead In the 14th minute after a brilliant piece of work from Jadon Sancho.
Nicolas Jackson missed a handful of chances throughout the match, with Chelsea once again looking shaky in defence throughout the match.
The hosts created several chances, with Enzo Maersca's side getting away with it on several ocassions before eventually being punished.
The Blues' defensive vulnerabilities were taken advantage of again as Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from just yards out within the last 10 minutes to level the scores.
Sharing the points, Chelsea remained fourth in the Premier League despite wins from both Newcastle and Manchester City on Saturday.
Newcastle move to within one point of Chelsea, while Man City sit just two points behind the Blues in the race for the top four this season.
It was Chelsea who started the game the more dominant, as Maresca's side had a point to prove while looking to end their three match winless run.
Chelsea star Palmer had the Blues ahead after just 14 minutes after some individual brilliance from loanee Sancho saw him beat a Palace defender on the left-wing before running down the touchline and pulling back.
Palmer picked the ball up, turned onto his left foot and fired past Dean Henderson to put the visitors ahead as their dominant start continued in the first half.
Nicolas Jackson had a golden chance to make it 2-0 moments later, but the Senegal striker was unable to direct a shot on target after being picked out by a Palmer free-kick.
Chelsea's number 15 had another chance to put the Blues out of sight in the first half after Palmer set him up yet again, this time with an incredible through ball into the Crystal Palace half.
Jackson did well to turn past Maxence Lacroix and onto his left side, but his outside of the foot shot with his right foot whistled wide of the post.
Before the half, Palmer came close to adding his second as Pedro Neto did well to beat Tyrique Mitchell down the right wing before pulling the ball back, but the England international couldn't connect as he was inches away from the ball.
Mateta came closest for the hosts in the first period, with his left footed shot being deflected just past Robert Sanchez's post as the Blues were reminded of the need for another goal in the second half.
Chelsea were dealt another scare in the opening minutes of the second period as Eberechi Eze drag a shot wide from inside the penalty box, a chance which the midfielder will have no idea how he missed.
It was the hosts who started the second half the most dominant, who continued to test the Blues as Chris Richards forced Sanchez into a fine save from a header.
Neto was caught by Mitchell in the Crystal Palace penalty box but penalty appeals were waved away by the referee as VAR agreed with the on-field decision.
A rare chance for Chelsea presented itself in the second half, but once again Jackson couldn't convert as he poked another shot wide of the goal, this time coming in from the left.
At the other end Levi Colwill spared Sancho's blushes after the winger gave the ball away on the edge of the box. Colwill recovers well to deflect a Mateta shot over the bar as Chelsea were hanging on.
The Blues were punished for their earlier missed chances as Eze found himself in acres of space on the left side of the Chelsea box before slotting a pass to Mateta, who could finish with ease.
Things could have gone from bad to worse for the visitors in the closing minutes, with Enzo Fernandez taking out Maxcence Lacroix. Luckily for Chelsea, the referee decided against handing the Argentine a second yellow card.