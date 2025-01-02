Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday looking to claim their first win in four matches.
Enzo Maresca and his side finished 2024 on a negative note, losing their last two matches against Fulham and Ipswich Town following a goalless draw with Everton prior to Christmas.
It ended a run of 12 games unbeaten in all competitions, with Chelsea suffering defeat for the first time since the end of October 2024.
Their gap in the top four has been cut, however Chelsea remain on course to achieve their objective of clinching Champions League qualification come the end of May.
"We expected this kind of moment during the season because we know that this kind of moment belongs to football," Maresca insisted after their 2-0 loss away to Ipswich on Monday night. "It is almost impossible to have a season where you do not have a moment like now for us.”
Maresca's Blues have the chance to bounce back from back-to-back defeats with a London derby in south London.
Crystal Palace are lingering down the bottom half of the table, though Oliver Glasner's Eagles are unbeaten in their previous two league games which sees them five points clear of the relegation zone.
Ahead of Saturday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Date: Saturday 4th January 2025
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Stadium: Selhurst Park
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: This game is not available to watch live.
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea