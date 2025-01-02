Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.
Oliver Glasner and Enzo Maresca go head-to-head eyeing a winning start to 2025. It was a disappointing end to the year for Chelsea after a 12 game unbeaten streak was put to an end with two Premier League defeats to finish 2024.
All good runs must come to an end eventually and it was Chelsea's time for some adversity. Maresca will be desperate to put a stop to the two-game losing streak following defeats to Fulham and Ipswich. They face an Eagles side who are unbeaten in their previous two matches.
"We expected this kind of moment during the season because we know that this kind of moment belongs to the football," an honest Maresca admitted after their 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town earlier this week. "It is almost impossible to have a season where you do not have a moment like now for us.
"But in the same time, not one of us in this room expected us to be where we are now. This means and shows that we are in the right direction, as I've said many times, but also shows that we are far from competing and consistency and to be there with the best teams in England.
"Again, I think we have to be satisfied where we are but at the same time, we have to know we need to do many things better."
As Saturday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in south London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Tim Robinson will take charge of the meeting between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Assistants
Tim Robinson will be supported by Tim Wood and Steve Meredith on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Oliver Glasner and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Tierney, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being James Mainwaring.